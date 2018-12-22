Citizens & Northern Corp decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 13.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 4,741 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 29,722 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 34,463 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing

Cellect Biotechnology LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:APOP) had an increase of 40.48% in short interest. APOP’s SI was 46,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 40.48% from 33,100 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Cellect Biotechnology LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s short sellers to cover APOP’s short positions. The SI to Cellect Biotechnology LTD. – American Depositary S’s float is 0.07%. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 9,455 shares traded. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has declined 57.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.50% the S&P500. Some Historical APOP News: 17/05/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS TOTALED $9.8 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.008; 19/03/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $8.0 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $9.4 MLN ON SEPT 30, 2017; 17/05/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER ADS $0.16; 09/04/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED PROOF OF CONCEPT TESTING FOR FIRST SCALABLE PRODUCTION OF APOTAINER; 09/04/2018 – Cellect Announces a Major Milestone for Enabling Stem Cells Production

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company has market cap of $17.58 million. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 177,079 shares. Sabal Tru reported 2.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 65,884 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 209,780 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 320,176 shares. 48,617 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc. Naples Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Karpus reported 10,242 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Twin has invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 41.67 million shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 25,899 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,655 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20.