Brightcove Inc (BCOV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.41, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 32 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 46 cut down and sold equity positions in Brightcove Inc. The funds in our database now have: 25.79 million shares, up from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Brightcove Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

City Holding Company increased International Business Machscom (IBM) stake by 11.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 3,036 shares as International Business Machscom (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The City Holding Company holds 29,360 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 26,324 last quarter. International Business Machscom now has $100.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cim Inv Mangement owns 10,286 shares. Truepoint Incorporated holds 3,616 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt reported 12,895 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Co owns 4,178 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. South Carolina-based Colonial Advisors has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Burke & Herbert Bankshares Co reported 1.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mathes Communication Incorporated holds 0.2% or 2,847 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il owns 4,810 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 110,058 are owned by River Mercantile Asset Llp. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,599 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 33,996 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,570 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2,782 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,404 shares stake.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. 2,153 shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H, worth $249,722 on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838 on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares. $1.67 million worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Monday, November 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, December 17. Argus Research downgraded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, October 18 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $172 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 26.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $47,389 activity.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brightcove Releases New Research On Consumer Video Streaming Preferences – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rick Hanson Joins Brightcove as Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “New Research from Brightcove Finds 94 Percent of Employees Enjoy At Least One Event Live Streamed in the Workplace – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brightcove Again Named A Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CaptionHub Partners with Brightcove for Online AI Video Subtitling – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company has market cap of $255.02 million. The firm primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its clients to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 6.38% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. for 1.94 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 422,439 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has 3.18% invested in the company for 1.72 million shares. The Illinois-based Trigran Investments Inc. has invested 3.05% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 255,000 shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.