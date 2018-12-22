City Holding Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 57.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 41,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 72,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 0.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $584.55M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74 million shares traded or 76.06% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 191,000 shares worth $2.49M.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, October 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 29 with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Thursday, March 23 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, November 14 to “Sector Perform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. Standpoint Research initiated the shares of GE in report on Friday, July 22 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 1,569 shares. Moreover, Fir Tree Cap LP has 2.41% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). West Family holds 279,952 shares. 53,967 were reported by Northeast Inv Mgmt. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Corp owns 718 shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.39% or 2.94M shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management holds 1.08% or 1.01M shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co reported 80,255 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 94,270 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 238,929 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 5.79M shares. Tru Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Financial Engines Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 573 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 663,702 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE planning tender process for independent auditor – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Dropped 6% Today – Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Could General Electric Be The Canary In The Coalmine? (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

City Holding Company, which manages about $348.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,980 shares to 42,414 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Us Aer Def Etf (ITA) by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,268 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto’s Acquisition Binge – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Earnings Preview For Palo Alto Networks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $116.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 35,236 shares to 465,096 shares, valued at $76.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 339,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 insider sales for $92.37 million activity. MERESMAN STANLEY J had sold 1,979 shares worth $451,489 on Wednesday, September 26. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.04M on Friday, September 14. Klarich Lee sold $856,330 worth of stock. $99,485 worth of stock was sold by Bonanno Kathleen on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $9.06M was made by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67M for 166.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.