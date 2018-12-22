Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 10.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,364 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.43 million, down from 173,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 857.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 688,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,323 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.00 million, up from 80,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 23.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Saturday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Mizuho on Thursday, December 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, September 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, January 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Brean Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, November 13. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 1. Suntrust Robinson maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Saturday, August 29.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $270.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yelp Inc Yelp Us (NYSE:YELP) by 6,300 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

