Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd Shs New (TSEM) by 23.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 996,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.68M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd Shs New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 561,398 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc A (ACN) by 23.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 6,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,101 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.46M, up from 25,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24 million shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 25.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $45.13M for 8.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.22% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 84,270 shares to 684,771 shares, valued at $112.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID) by 163,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR).

Among 10 analysts covering TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. TowerJazz had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Standpoint Research. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. Needham maintained Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 8. On Friday, January 22 the stock rating was initiated by Needham with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. Drexel Hamilton maintained the shares of TSEM in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum maintained Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) rating on Wednesday, November 8. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $39.0 target.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $336.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 10 (TLH) by 7,129 shares to 9,739 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate by 22,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Corp Etf.

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 20 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, October 3 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 23 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, December 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 650 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 0.95% or 80,012 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny holds 326 shares. Jlb & Assocs Inc has invested 3.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Texas Yale Capital invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Maple Management stated it has 2.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lau Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Adirondack Tru Company reported 0.43% stake. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 12,380 are held by Bluefin Trading Limited Com. Moreover, Kj Harrison Prtn has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,500 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt owns 12,880 shares. Carroll Associates reported 1,028 shares stake.

