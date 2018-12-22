Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.22, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 34 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 25 decreased and sold their holdings in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 11.10 million shares, down from 11.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pzena Investment Management Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 28 New Position: 6.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 66.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 149,860 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 373,903 shares with $32.74 million value, up from 224,043 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $130.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 36,931 shares. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 3% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Carroll has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pecaut & reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 56,948 were accumulated by Cumberland Prtnrs Limited. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 28,583 shares. Quantbot Lp accumulated 13,662 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 8,217 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated owns 3,410 shares. Freestone Ltd Company accumulated 11,987 shares. St James Investment Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 5.34% or 666,387 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,917 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 4 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. On Monday, November 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BUD in report on Monday, October 1 to “Hold” rating.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) stake by 231,378 shares to 4.91M valued at $145.29 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 8,627 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc for 1.71 million shares. National Investment Services Inc Wi owns 89,850 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 706,650 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.28% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 63,869 shares.

Analysts await Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PZN’s profit will be $13.86 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Pzena Investment Management, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 99,040 shares traded or 116.61% up from the average. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) has declined 14.41% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $620.26 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 15.48 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

