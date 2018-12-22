Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake; Tri-continental Has 1.17 Sentiment

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 3.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 32,705 shares as C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock declined 12.34%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 1.05M shares with $102.66 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 2.21M shares traded or 119.42% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has risen 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Tri-continental Corp (TY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.24, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 34 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 29 sold and reduced stakes in Tri-continental Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.95 million shares, down from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tri-continental Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 22 New Position: 12.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2515 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: CEFs That Follow The Broad Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial sees 2019 EPS $12.50-$13.00 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Williams Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation for 577,835 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 342,780 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 1.34% invested in the company for 162,318 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 1.02% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 481,962 shares.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 105,369 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) has declined 3.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 5.04 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.99 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $165.01 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why C.H. Robinson (CHRW) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Transparency19 Unveils New Immersive Format, Keynotes – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leidos Holdings, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and KBR – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CHRW shares while 164 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 113.12 million shares or 2.21% less from 115.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 9,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,191 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP reported 20,150 shares stake. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amer Beacon Advsrs has invested 1.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Caprock Group Inc owns 0.24% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 11,897 shares. Boston Advisors Lc holds 0.11% or 26,287 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 0.09% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 6,423 shares. Earnest Partners Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Baillie Gifford & accumulated 5.11 million shares. Clearbridge Lc reported 67,512 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 2,662 shares. Hussman Strategic owns 40,700 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 10 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Wednesday, August 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 2 with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Thursday, August 2.