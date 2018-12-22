Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 67.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 17,435 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 8,225 shares with $452,000 value, down from 25,660 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $2.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 1.09M shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV

ZELDA THERAPEUTICS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) had a decrease of 67.75% in short interest. ZLDAF’s SI was 72,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 67.75% from 224,200 shares previously. With 100,800 avg volume, 1 days are for ZELDA THERAPEUTICS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)’s short sellers to cover ZLDAF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0264. About 292,573 shares traded or 142.73% up from the average. Zelda Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zelda Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a range of cannabinoid formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company has market cap of $20.13 million. The firm is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has strategic alliances with Knop Laboratories and CannPal Pty Ltd; and partnerships with AusCann Limited and Aunt ZeldaÂ’s Inc, as well as the ComplutensÃ© University, the Curtin University, and the Telethon Kids Institute.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 15,460 shares to 133,431 valued at $8.67M in 2018Q3. It also upped Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) stake by 34,252 shares and now owns 138,675 shares. Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs.

