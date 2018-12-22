Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 709.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 167,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,090 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92 million, up from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.50 million shares traded or 87.50% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 15.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,628 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, down from 34,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 691,160 shares traded or 65.13% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.50 million activity. Miller Franklin J also sold $364,642 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares. $122,550 worth of stock was sold by Karras Nolan E. on Thursday, November 29. On Friday, November 16 Frost Ronald sold $290,746 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 4,743 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Lampropoulos Justin J. on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold MMSI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 49.85 million shares or 8.91% more from 45.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,367 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 1,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 594,115 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Raymond James & holds 66,107 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 5,029 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 9,120 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc owns 403,971 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 2.07M shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 251,167 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% stake. Waddell Reed Fin Inc holds 0.11% or 790,897 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Co reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $24.68M for 28.31 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.26% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 100,995 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $41.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 23,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 9 analysts covering Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical had 31 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 24. On Thursday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Barrington Research. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Barrington Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rating on Thursday, October 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $47.5 target. On Tuesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PTEN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 1.11% less from 201.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated owns 53,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,861 shares. 610,682 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability. Putnam Invests Ltd Company holds 0% or 107,365 shares. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 315,500 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 3.38M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 474,907 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 29,200 shares stake. Alphaone Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Lc has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.47% or 420,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Hanson And Doremus reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Among 33 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc had 116 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, April 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 3. The company was maintained on Friday, September 4 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 9 report. Seaport Global downgraded the shares of PTEN in report on Wednesday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $496.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2,484 shares to 28,311 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 17,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).