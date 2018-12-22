Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 0.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 7,596 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock declined 13.50%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 4.85M shares with $586.86M value, up from 4.85 million last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $13.57B valuation. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94M shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty had 2 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned "Overweight" rating by Capital One on Wednesday, August 1. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has "Neutral" rating given on Friday, June 29 by DA Davidson.

01/08/2018 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

29/06/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 New Target: $35 Downgrade

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 70.59 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,466 activity. Another trade for 2,250 shares valued at $50,466 was bought by Khan Adeel.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 99.10% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Invest Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 8,285 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 10.09 million shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp, Maine-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 9,539 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Principal Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.1% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 52,209 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 12,252 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Pggm, a Netherlands-based fund reported 100,227 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 36,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco holds 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 874 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. Another trade for 10,714 shares valued at $1.34 million was made by STEIN LEONARD R on Tuesday, September 11. Carges Mark T sold $261,103 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,498 shares valued at $379,620 was sold by St. Ledger Susan. Merritt Douglas also sold $2.94M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares. Tully Timothy also sold $2.40M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Tuesday, September 11. On Monday, December 10 the insider Morgan Scott sold $372,151. 15,519 shares valued at $1.94M were sold by CONTE DAVID F on Tuesday, September 11.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 2,728 shares to 157,213 valued at $49.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) stake by 222,411 shares and now owns 7.45M shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 3.00M shares. Natixis holds 159,974 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Limited Company has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 36,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Republic Investment Management reported 33,437 shares stake. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 77,620 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 413,996 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 86,602 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 6,020 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 1,300 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Tenor Mgmt Lp reported 28,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 4,700 were reported by Ellington Gp Ltd Liability.

Among 16 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Splunk had 17 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 16. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, August 24. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 24.