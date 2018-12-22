Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 93.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,990 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 2.15M shares traded or 281.47% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 5.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 67,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $145.25M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 1.06M shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 72.11% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold MKSI shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 1.53% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Estates New York holds 39,300 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 54,457 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0.08% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 27,508 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 82,669 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has invested 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Regal Inv Advsrs Lc invested 0.32% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 8,395 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 50 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 41,500 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $64,651 activity.

Among 9 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 21 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) rating on Thursday, May 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $49 target. As per Monday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 13 by Dougherty & Company. The rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company on Friday, October 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, May 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MKSI in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: MKS Instruments (MKSI) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MKS Instruments Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments to Present at the NASDAQ 39th Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments – A Diversified Business Treated Like One-Trick Pony – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $714.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 15,258 shares to 10,573 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,802 shares, and cut its stake in Providence Service Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold WIX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 3.46% less from 38.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 134,284 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 152,694 shares. Da Davidson & Co invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 9,227 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Td Asset Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 15,337 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,667 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 298,931 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 55 shares. Oak Ridge Investments accumulated 133,773 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Grandeur Peak Limited Liability Corp owns 342,127 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.08% or 2,849 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 28,933 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership owns 2,002 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $116.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 271,420 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $41.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.35M shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Among 18 analysts covering Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Wix.com had 54 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 21. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 21 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $83 target in Thursday, November 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 6.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Q3 Earnings Lineup for Nov 13: SINA, SVMK, WIX – Nasdaq” on November 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Fell 18.7% in October – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Introducing: Ascend by Wix – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Do With Wix’s Stock? (NASDAQ:WIX) – Benzinga” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com (WIX) Might Be a Diamond in the Rough – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2018.