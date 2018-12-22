Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) by 83.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,088 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $686,000, up from 12,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Clearwater Paper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 380,900 shares traded or 183.38% up from the average. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 38.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 26/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Lanes of I-94 from Monticello to Clearwater closing during non-rush hours; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.17; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY $60-70 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Gains Increased Support; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 09/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC CLR.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$4.50 FROM C$3.75; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CLEARWATER SEAFOODS L.P. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 19/04/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers and Benevolution Foundation Join Forces to Help Non-profits; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.01; 11/04/2018 – Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort Gets VizExplorer Platform

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,854 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.08M, down from 58,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Maxim Group. On Wednesday, November 2 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. On Monday, January 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, February 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, July 29. On Monday, August 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Maxim Group.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $712.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 2.92M shares to 16.62 million shares, valued at $141.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Comm invested in 0.69% or 69,700 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd invested in 0.18% or 8,560 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Goelzer Invest Mngmt owns 64,836 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 36,425 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 179,737 shares. John G Ullman And Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,200 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vertex One Asset reported 16,123 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Insur has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bennicas & Assocs has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Anderson Hoagland & has invested 1.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bragg Finance Advsr Inc owns 22,599 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. North Point Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 169,837 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Biotechs With Potential Blockbusters Near the Finish Line – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Revenue Declines For Gilead? – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/20: (AGEN) (TLRY) (PTE) Higher; (DBVT) (ADMA) (SPPI) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next For Gilead? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clearwater Paper had 20 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of CLW in report on Friday, July 22 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 24. The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 22 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 12. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) rating on Monday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) rating on Friday, April 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3500 target.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $463.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Ne (NYSE:AEO) by 19,483 shares to 112,020 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 29,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,974 shares, and cut its stake in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI).

More notable recent Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Clearwater Paper (CLW) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates – November 8, 2018 – Zacks.com – Zacks.com” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) CEO Linda Massman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018, Zacks.com published: “CLW vs. GLT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Clearwater Paper Announces New Board Chair – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2017 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Clearwater Paper (CLW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 01, 2018.