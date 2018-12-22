Alta Mesa Resources Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMR) had an increase of 0.42% in short interest. AMR’s SI was 17.88M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.42% from 17.81M shares previously. With 1.54M avg volume, 12 days are for Alta Mesa Resources Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMR)’s short sellers to cover AMR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8341. About 12.04M shares traded or 517.15% up from the average. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) has declined 85.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.26% the S&P500. Some Historical AMR News: 29/03/2018 – ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC – KINGFISHER’S 2018 PROJECTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $81.2 MLN AND $96.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Kimberly Warnica Joins Alta Mesa Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 21/03/2018 HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 14.5 PCT STAKE IN ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC AS OF MARCH 11, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Kingfisher Midstream Continues Transformation as Craig W. Collins Joins Leadership Team; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 21/05/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/05/2018 – ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC – NET LOSS FOR CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS DURING SUCCESSOR PERIOD WAS $0.08 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. Announces Operations Update and 2018 Guidance; 2017 Financial Results for Subsidiary Alta Mesa Holdin

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 6.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 7,034 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 123,363 shares with $9.53M value, up from 116,329 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford holds 0.38% or 167,644 shares in its portfolio. C Ww Wide Grp Holdg A S has 213,104 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 139,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 142,902 are held by Greylin Inv Mangement. Country Club Tru Com Na invested in 3,805 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,311 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Management Limited reported 3,145 shares. 700 are held by Hilton Capital. West Chester Cap has invested 0.93% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 103,376 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 74,391 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 6,787 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 3,100 are owned by Cohen Capital. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 130,782 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AGEN Soars On GILD Deal, FENC Rolling Ahead, AIMT Gaining Steam – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) Announces Data on CAR T Therapy Candidate – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scholar Rock teams up with Gilead in fibrotic diseases in partnership valued as high as $1.5B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity. $3.56 million worth of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares were sold by MARTIN JOHN C.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 14,911 shares to 262,817 valued at $7.99M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,581 shares and now owns 304,874 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.