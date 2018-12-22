Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 23.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 237,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.33 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.88% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 33.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 129,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 509,124 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, up from 380,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 4.10M shares traded or 210.89% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 14.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,576 were accumulated by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Miller Howard New York holds 1.69M shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com holds 31,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Beacon Group invested in 0.05% or 15,875 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 31,604 shares. 155,450 are owned by Ar Asset Mgmt. Fincl Professionals reported 0% stake. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 57,373 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.02 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 138,568 were reported by Moors And Cabot Inc. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.03% or 27,342 shares. 31,420 are held by Centre Asset Ltd Liability. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 12,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited reported 16,931 shares stake. Highstar Cap Lp holds 100% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 484,513 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, February 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 11 by Bernstein. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) rating on Thursday, July 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2600 target. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMI in report on Sunday, October 1 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25.0 target in Thursday, August 17 report. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 23. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

