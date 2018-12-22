Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,005 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.74 million, down from 81,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 2.28M shares traded or 51.28% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 8.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 8,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.84M, down from 98,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 550,181 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has declined 24.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Data Center REIT QTS Realty Shares Were Slammed: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty responds to activist push to sell company – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 6.50% Fixed-Rate Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS Realty slides 24% on guidance, reorg; Raymond James downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Announces Private Connectivity to Oracle Cloud Now Available in Nine Major Markets – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Monday, January 25 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained the shares of QTS in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of QTS in report on Wednesday, June 1 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, February 22. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 23. As per Wednesday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, March 16.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 31.65% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.79 per share. QTS’s profit will be $31.22M for 16.80 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.71M for 12.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Surprise Coming for Jacobs (JEC) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change in Advancing Gender Equality – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering: Growth On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2017. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Worley to buy Jacobs energy, mining arm for $3.3B – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Jacobs Engineering’s FQ4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.