Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) by 57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.51 million, up from 22,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.80M shares traded or 166.12% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has declined 1.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,545 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, up from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 44,400 shares to 302,829 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 10,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,861 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $12.17 million activity. $1.28M worth of stock was sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Monday, August 20. The insider Andrews Thomas J sold $1.28M. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Shigenaga Dean A on Monday, August 20. 5,000 shares were sold by Moglia Peter M, worth $623,350 on Monday, December 3. Richardson Stephen had sold 7,500 shares worth $938,175. Freire Maria C sold $386,010 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. had 27 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Friday, December 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 30. Evercore upgraded the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, March 21 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carriers Confront GM Shutdown – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 787 Cancellations: A Nightmare? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alamos Gold Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Toronto Stock Exchange:AGI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Quad Witching aka ‘Freaky Friday’ Added to This Week’s Volatility – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,165 shares to 19,645 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,195 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. On Friday, November 9 RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,640 shares.

