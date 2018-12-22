Park Circle Co increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR) by 25.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 79,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 397,120 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.47M, up from 317,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 4.32 million shares traded or 119.52% up from the average. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 48.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 88.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 4.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 617,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.91 million, down from 5.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. Shares for $5.40 million were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E on Monday, July 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 9,721 shares to 14,468 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 158,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.77, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold VGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 67.25 million shares or 4.88% more from 64.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,850 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.