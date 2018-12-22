Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) had an increase of 5.49% in short interest. AMPE’s SI was 17.16 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.49% from 16.27 million shares previously. With 1.86 million avg volume, 9 days are for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s short sellers to cover AMPE’s short positions. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.0112 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4297. About 1.50 million shares traded. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) has declined 66.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPE News: 12/04/2018 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Notified It Is in Full Compliance With NYSE Listing Requirements; 03/04/2018 – Ampio Updates Regulatory and Clinical Activities; 26/03/2018 – WinnCompanies & Ampion Bring Community Solar To D.C; 13/04/2018 – Ampio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ampio: Ampion Was Statistically Superior to Historic Saline Control Group; 26/03/2018 – EVIDENCE FOR DELAY OF TOTAL KNEE REPLACEMENT (TKR) FOR PATIENTS WITH SEVERE OSTEOARTHRITIS OF THE KNEE RECEIVING THREE INTRA-ARTICULAR (IA) AMPION™ INJECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS – BEGUN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA ON DETAILS OF BLA SUBMISSION PROCESS FOR AMPION; 29/05/2018 – AMPIO UPDATES REGULATORY AND IP ACTIVITIES; 26/03/2018 – AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRIMARY ENDPOINT WAS CHANGE IN WOMAC A PAIN BETWEEN BASELINE AND WEEK 20; 22/05/2018 – Ampio Updates Scientific presentations and publications on Ampion™

Coatue Management Llc increased Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) stake by 204.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 9,721 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY)’s stock declined 8.54%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 14,468 shares with $958,000 value, up from 4,747 last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt Inc now has $1.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.46 million shares traded or 60.77% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 4.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.86 million. The firm is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.61, from 1.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 4.66% less from 17.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 114,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) for 26,475 shares. Ghp Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Geode Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). Covington Mgmt accumulated 0% or 3,200 shares. 10,000 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 121,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 36,597 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.82 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 87,500 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). United Capital Advisers invested in 26,433 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold PLAY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.32 million shares or 2.80% more from 38.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0% stake. Van Berkom Assoc reported 1.47% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 33,201 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 206 shares. American International Grp owns 31,238 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Us State Bank De reported 24,871 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 130,693 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 138,604 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.05% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 41,616 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Among 7 analysts covering Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter had 12 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PLAY in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of PLAY in report on Monday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Monday, September 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 29. Maxim Group maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Friday, December 7. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Raymond James.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 117,238 shares to 1.92 million valued at $473.72M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2.11 million shares and now owns 4.20 million shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

