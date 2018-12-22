Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.82M, up from 90,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 95.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,608 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18M, up from 13,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $465,591 were sold by JOHRI AKHIL.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Pratt & Whitney Lands EngineWise® Service Agreement with Binter Canarias – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Dead Money During Spin-Off Process – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Breakup Plan Prolongs the Uncertainty – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North invested in 4.27% or 187,515 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wendell David has invested 1.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 960 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 30,807 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 18,324 are owned by Tru Of Virginia Va. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1,873 shares. Wellington Shields Management Llc holds 0.24% or 10,475 shares. Advisor Partners Limited invested in 19,494 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Capital owns 3.86M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 1.15% or 232,214 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Llc holds 4,486 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Alta Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.34% or 172,303 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $499.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 7,381 shares to 103,722 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 25,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,095 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 5 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 23. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. Citigroup maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, October 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, September 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $125.0 target. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. DINKINS JAMES L had sold 8,754 shares worth $411,000 on Wednesday, October 24. 43,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $2.06M were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN. MARK LARRY M sold 75,538 shares worth $3.74M. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by RIVERA ALFREDO on Monday, November 5. 56,000 shares were sold by MURPHY JOHN, worth $2.60 million. MANN JENNIFER K sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 19.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $296.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 32,046 shares to 62,041 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 5. Macquarie Research initiated The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, September 15 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of KO in report on Monday, January 9 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 16. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Goldman Sachs. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt has 44,644 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Architects Incorporated holds 0.06% or 7,717 shares in its portfolio. Rockland holds 0.65% or 114,535 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pennsylvania Tru invested in 139,283 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 89,995 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Old National Retail Bank In owns 117,007 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 35,052 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 1.14% or 125,523 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,047 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co stated it has 85,622 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Perkins Coie holds 2,520 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp has 6,954 shares. Ci Global Investments Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,351 shares.