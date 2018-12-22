Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 19,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 882,254 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.74 million, up from 863,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.14 million, down from 804,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 7.06M shares traded or 52.31% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 32,101 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Communication Lc holds 951,560 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 3.79 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 85,383 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 137,946 shares. Appleton Ma holds 24,489 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 11,000 shares. Rockland Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,535 shares. Investment Counsel Inc reported 144,955 shares. Moreover, Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 22,236 are held by Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,145 shares. Comml Bank Of The West reported 60,651 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. Shares for $450,340 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L. Shares for $2.25M were sold by HAYS ED on Wednesday, November 7. On Monday, November 5 the insider CRESPO FRANCISCO sold $2.63M. MANN JENNIFER K had sold 15,100 shares worth $761,040 on Monday, November 19. 15,000 shares were sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD, worth $729,768 on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $479,800 was made by Perez Beatriz R on Wednesday, October 31.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $249.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 24,447 shares to 103,084 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 10.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.70% negative EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $584.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New (Call) by 149,375 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 122,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Workhorse Group Inc (Call).

