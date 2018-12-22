Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 105.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,333 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, up from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 23 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, January 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, May 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, March 23. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. As per Friday, December 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 22 by Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, December 21 with “Outperform” rating.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $243.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33,845 shares to 41,065 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,982 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Inc. (NKE) CEO Mark Parker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday Morning â€” Trading Tesla, Nike and More – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Campion Andrew sold $223,403 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, July 24. On Friday, June 29 SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares. $1.45 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Matheson Monique S.. On Thursday, July 5 the insider Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M. 5,741 shares were sold by Hill Elliott, worth $448,774 on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Hldg has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vista Cap Partners Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stevens Cap Management LP stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Td Asset Mgmt owns 2.09 million shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.04% or 56,365 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp Communications stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% stake. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alta Limited Liability stated it has 4,674 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bragg Financial Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,235 shares. London Communications Of Virginia reported 1.21 million shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested in 12,099 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Company Ny accumulated 0.1% or 12,330 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,485 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. Albinson Brock sold $482,851 worth of stock or 3,345 shares. McGuire Don sold 1,140 shares worth $166,189. Another trade for 2,372 shares valued at $314,670 was sold by Bonarti Michael A. 1,197 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $172,886 were sold by Sackman Stuart. Eberhard Michael C sold $1.37 million worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $9.06 million worth of stock or 62,228 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,292 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Limited Liability. Brown Advisory invested in 0.17% or 396,826 shares. Westwood Group owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,231 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,389 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 124,424 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 813,180 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Northstar Incorporated invested in 1.18% or 17,080 shares. 492,896 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 2,825 shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 29,853 shares. Copeland Cap Lc invested in 8,551 shares. Fragasso Grp has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Essex Fincl has invested 0.61% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 23,209 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 31. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ADP in report on Wednesday, June 13 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Thursday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13800 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold”.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $156.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 285,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Bet on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Business Model – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: November 2018 traffic figures – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.