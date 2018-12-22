Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2935.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 94,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,118 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.57 million, up from 3,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 10,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 121,914 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37M, down from 132,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, August 4. As per Thursday, April 7, the company rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. On Monday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 28. Cowen & Co upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, October 20. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $43 target.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 2.95M shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd invested in 0.72% or 14.36M shares. Alta Cap Management Lc invested in 5,653 shares. Signature Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northern Tru invested in 0.81% or 74.94 million shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd holds 1.03 million shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd has invested 1.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Choate Investment stated it has 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 136,971 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 824,088 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68.15M shares. Eulav Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.17% or 40.48M shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd has invested 1.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. The insider OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer in Senate Democrat’s crosshairs over Lyrica price hikes – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Consumer Health Deal Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 892,950 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 97,418 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 46,822 are held by Bokf Na. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 1.47M shares. Zacks Invest reported 3,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 41,034 shares. 12,602 were accumulated by Everence Capital Management. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Hills Financial Bank And Trust has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Washington Tru Company accumulated 200,540 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Davis R M Inc holds 320,179 shares. 8,516 were reported by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Commonwealth Finance Corporation Pa invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. $344,227 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert. On Tuesday, July 3 the insider Frank Malcolm sold $251,624. Shares for $74,618 were sold by Shaheen Allen on Friday, September 14. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 1,654 shares worth $114,126. 52 shares valued at $4,158 were sold by Lennox James Patrick on Tuesday, July 3. Friedrich Matthew W. sold $30,666 worth of stock or 449 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Underperform” rating. As per Friday, September 30, the company rating was initiated by HSBC. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 8 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 13 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Citigroup. Berenberg upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, August 8 report.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 Earnings Beat, Trims ’18 Revenue Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Officials: Nearly 700 jobs are coming to North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Goldman Sachs Top Stock Picks for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant to acquire Advanced Technology Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.