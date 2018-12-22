Among 3 analysts covering Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Popular had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BPOP in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 24. See Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) latest ratings:

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 16.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 13,139 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 91,096 shares with $24.97 million value, up from 77,957 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $65.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98M shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.26 million activity. 4,008 shares were sold by CESTERO LUIS E., worth $201,001 on Wednesday, July 25. ALVAREZ IGNACIO sold $301,920 worth of stock. GUERRERO JUAN had sold 6,000 shares worth $319,860 on Monday, November 5. Garcia Jorge J. also sold $149,070 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $253,150 was made by MONZON GILBERTO on Wednesday, July 25. 200,000 shares were sold by CARRION RICHARD L, worth $10.03 million. Shares for $251,500 were sold by SEPULVEDA ELI.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold Popular, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 81.04 million shares or 6.34% less from 86.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Raging Capital Management Limited Co invested in 4.72% or 520,000 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 146,263 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 177,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Century Cos Inc reported 85,836 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 75 shares. Jane Street Llc invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 4,499 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 64,142 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Macroview Inv Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 82 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 1.38 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services and products primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 1.23M shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 46.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

