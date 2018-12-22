Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 57.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $140.60 million, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 23.44M shares traded or 197.97% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.97M, up from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 7 by BNP Paribas. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CVX in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 5. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 5 report. On Wednesday, March 7 the stock rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of CVX in report on Tuesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, December 21, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, July 21.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) Reports Election of Debra Reed-Klages to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo News” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ConAgra (CAG) PT Lowered to $26.50 at Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should consumer products giants go private? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Incoming Campbell Soup CEO Clouse to be paid up to $7.4 million in 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Conagra (NYSE:CAG)’s Acquisition Of Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF): What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Conagra Brands Inc.: Conagra Brands Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson® Oil Brand – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 608,828 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $169.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,227 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).