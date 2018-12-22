Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 9.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 54,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 533,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36M, down from 587,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 12.52M shares traded or 109.86% up from the average. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 57.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.28M, up from 37,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. LPI’s profit will be $64.30M for 2.96 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More important recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies ITT, Sally Beauty, American Water Works, Laredo Petroleum, H&E Equipment Services, and Horizon Global with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “Here’s Why Laredo Petroleum Stock Is Up 15% (and Other Permian Oil Stocks Aren’t) – The Motley Fool”, Benzinga.com published: “56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Announces Frances Powell Hawes to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 5,100 shares to 35,300 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (NYSE:PXD) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Duff&Phelps Utilities & Corpor (NYSE:DUC).

Among 34 analysts covering Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc (NYSE:LPI), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, December 3 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was reinitiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, December 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 19. KLR Group upgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Thursday, February 18 report. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.85, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold LPI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 238.20 million shares or 6.28% less from 254.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.04% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bokf Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 702,955 shares. L & S Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.07% or 24,356 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc invested in 54,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 127,514 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Tortoise Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 193,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Ls Advsrs Limited Company holds 0% or 4,039 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verus Fincl Prns accumulated 1,048 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 54,706 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 2.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.59% or 66,900 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Patten Grp Incorporated reported 0.29% stake. Montag A And Assocs Inc owns 97,059 shares. First Natl Bank Of Newtown stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.57% or 33,595 shares. Cypress Cap Gp Inc reported 32,953 shares stake. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.88% or 1.04 million shares. 1,042 were reported by Vision Capital.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $169,330 was made by Kadre Manuel on Tuesday, November 20. Hewett Wayne M. also bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. Campbell Ann Marie sold $3.81 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 16. $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by VADON MARK C. Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of stock. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M on Friday, December 7.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.