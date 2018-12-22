Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 147,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,189 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.73M, up from 409,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International Limi (WFT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 80.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.13M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.30M, up from 12.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Weatherford International Limi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 72.48 million shares traded or 168.44% up from the average. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 12/03/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC – APPOINTED ANGELA MINAS TO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD & VALIANT FORM ALLIANCE TO COMMERCIALIZE ESPS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE OPERATING INCOME DOWN VS 1Q; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD CEO DECLINES TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR RIG-SALE CLOSING; 06/03/2018 Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $512.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 182,600 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 95,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,194 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 434,219 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.01% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). 5.71M are held by Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt. Bb&T Ltd accumulated 438,938 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Edge Wealth Lc, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 1,524 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). 13,169 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). Comerica Comml Bank reported 1.93M shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 72,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Honeywell Intl has 0.16% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 1.06M shares.

More notable recent Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weatherford (WFT) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Beaten Up Again Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UAA, WFT, AKAM and SN among midday movers (10/30/2018) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Duluth, International Business Machines, Lam Research, Red Hat, and Weatherford International â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Weatherford International Ltd. (NYSE:WFT), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Weatherford International Ltd. had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 18, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. Bank of America initiated Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) on Monday, June 13 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Seaport Global. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, January 27 to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WFT in report on Tuesday, February 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, November 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, November 2. The stock of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, June 24 by Imperial Capital. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 27 to “Positive”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fca Tx invested in 2,000 shares. 6.11 million were reported by Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.76 million shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.09% or 121,635 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 385,042 shares. Connable Office reported 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 103,504 shares. Bartlett & Limited Company reported 795,698 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. Cornerstone accumulated 242,240 shares. Alyeska Gru Lp has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,355 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 1.15 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 113,588 were accumulated by Peak Asset Mngmt Lc. Fayez Sarofim And has 6.30M shares. Markston Limited Co accumulated 349,657 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, January 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 5. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, April 27 to “Buy”. As per Monday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, October 21 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Monday, November 30, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, AAPL, MSFT, V – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2018: CAMP, ARLO, CRCM, IDTI, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock. Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of stock.