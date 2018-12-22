Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 66.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 43,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,337 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71M, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21M shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video)

Gruss Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.12 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL

Gruss Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.35B and $714.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 380,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $36.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, December 17. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, January 13 to “Buy” rating. HSBC initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Jefferies. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43.0 target in Friday, November 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Monday, September 24.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. $282,799 worth of stock was sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “This may be the name of Universal Orlando’s rumored next theme park – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney picks Google over Comcast for digital ad handling – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “You can now watch Amazon Prime Video through Comcast’s X1 – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “TV network execs bullish on esports, new technology at SVG Summit – L.A. Biz” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Comcast Corporation a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.38M are owned by Jericho Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Country Club Trust Communications Na reported 0.07% stake. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 24,287 shares. Oakworth Inc owns 2,655 shares. Private Inc invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blume Management reported 219,028 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company owns 156,652 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 25,374 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 196,070 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 40,198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 8,567 were accumulated by Boys Arnold &. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.72% or 53.25 million shares in its portfolio. Archer Cap Mngmt Lp reported 410,000 shares or 10.74% of all its holdings.

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Emerson Electric Co. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 5. Morgan Stanley maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, October 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $67 target. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Friday, October 7 the stock rating was initiated by HSBC with “Reduce”. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Cowen & Co upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $71.0 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Buy” on Monday, October 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Thursday, November 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, October 17.

Ronna Sue Cohen, which manages about $164.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 71,631 shares to 79,629 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ifrah Financial Inc owns 13,759 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0.46% or 388,073 shares. Hartford Financial Inc invested in 0.46% or 17,900 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.98% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 242,076 shares. Conning reported 633,776 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 3,147 shares. Chemical Bancorp holds 58,269 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 386,117 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability reported 15,199 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,049 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 365,590 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is 61 Years Of Dividend Increases Enough To Convince You? – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Playing A Hot Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “By How Much Will Emerson Electric Raise Its Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Unum Group, Emerson Electric and American Electric Power – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.