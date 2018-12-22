Comerica Bank Has Decreased Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stake; Last Week Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 5 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 5 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $42 target. See Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) latest ratings:

Comerica Bank decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 4.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Comerica Bank sold 36,356 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock rose 0.35%. The Comerica Bank holds 716,843 shares with $17.32 million value, down from 753,199 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $7.75B valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 9.57 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 13.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IPG shares while 150 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 373.56 million shares or 0.04% less from 373.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.43 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Victory Cap Management owns 5.72M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Llc holds 0.16% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 1.09 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 10,573 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6,737 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Company reported 83,004 shares. 716,843 are held by Comerica State Bank. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Fifth Third Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 9,779 shares. Raymond James Serv Inc reported 28,671 shares. Century holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 16,608 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 264,280 shares. Next Fin Grp owns 479 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 36,666 were accumulated by Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership.

Among 5 analysts covering Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Interpublic Gr of Cos had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25. Morgan Stanley maintained The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Monday, October 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 19 with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. IPG’s profit will be $311.34M for 6.22 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.75% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. $203,001 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was sold by Carter-Miller Jocelyn on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.12 million was made by Mergenthaler Frank on Tuesday, August 21.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.