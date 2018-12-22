Among 2 analysts covering Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Shutterfly had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SFLY in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Neutral” rating. See Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $55 Maintain

09/11/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

Comerica Bank increased Geo Group Inc New (GEO) stake by 97.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Comerica Bank acquired 91,200 shares as Geo Group Inc New (GEO)’s stock declined 6.99%. The Comerica Bank holds 184,781 shares with $4.57M value, up from 93,581 last quarter. Geo Group Inc New now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 2.16M shares traded or 251.47% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Comerica Bank decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 14,592 shares to 76,723 valued at $11.38M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 41,606 shares and now owns 156,241 shares. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The GEO Group Signs Contract Extension for the Continued Management of the Junee Correctional Centre in Australia – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Palatin Technologies, Revance Therapeutics, Geo Group, QUANTENNA COMMS, The Navigators Group, and INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Maxar Technologies (MAXR) continues to explore range of strategic alternatives for its GEO communications satellite line – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Prisons? GEO Group To Benefit From Recent Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GEO Group cuts Q4 revenue guidance, reaffirms AFFO for Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold Shutterfly, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 34.55 million shares or 1.79% less from 35.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks Investment Management reported 15,569 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 131,761 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 14,600 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 443,142 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,909 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc owns 27,553 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 6,545 shares. Prudential reported 61,195 shares stake. 34,800 are owned by 1832 Asset Management L P. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 14,700 shares. Hawk Ridge Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.16% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 465,094 were reported by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). California Employees Retirement System reported 59,359 shares.

The stock decreased 6.44% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.58 million shares traded or 82.27% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $1.02 million worth of stock was sold by POPE MICHAEL W on Saturday, October 27. Anderson Michele also sold $685,799 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares. $145,821 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares were sold by LAYNEY TRACY. Another trade for 3,980 shares valued at $292,405 was made by MENON SATISH on Friday, August 17. Shares for $91,563 were sold by BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 3,352 shares valued at $245,943 was sold by Black Dwayne A. $648,787 worth of stock was sold by ARNOLD SCOTT on Monday, October 1.