Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 25.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 billion, down from 83,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 6.04 million shares traded or 61.41% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 56.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 19,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,759 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04 million, up from 35,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77M shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Completes the Acquisition of Acyclica – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Wins $94.3M Deal, to Assist DHS’ Program – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLIR Systems’ CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual – Business Wire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $8.08 million activity. DUCHENE TODD M also sold $60,010 worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares. 42,912 shares were sold by FRANK JEFFREY, worth $2.67 million.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 30,139 shares to 35,492 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,415 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $194,798 activity. $44,662 worth of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was sold by LAWS STUART G on Monday, November 12.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 16.03% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CAH’s profit will be $327.72M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.73% negative EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8897.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 7,064 shares to 137,482 shares, valued at $9.20B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 84,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardinal Health: An Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Health Care Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

