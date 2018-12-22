Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) stake by 459.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired 20,364 shares as Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX)’s stock rose 6.50%. The Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 24,795 shares with $2.36M value, up from 4,431 last quarter. Express Scripts Hldg Co now has $52.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61M shares traded or 587.35% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – DEAL VALUE INCLUDES CIGNA’S ASSUMPTION OF APPROXIMATELY $15 BLN IN EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA IS EXPECTED TO HAVE DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $41.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS IN REGULATORY FILING ON EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Buy Express Scripts For $67 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Cigna CEO David Cordani to hear the story behind Cigna buying pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 04/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani is trying to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block his company’s acquisition of Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts as Health Shakeout Speeds Up; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA EXPECTS TO HAVE A DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO OF ABOUT 49% FOLLOWING ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Eliminating Gag Clauses and Clawbacks

Compass Capital Management Inc decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 6.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 33,657 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 13.85%. The Compass Capital Management Inc holds 522,092 shares with $31.00M value, down from 555,749 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $15.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Among 12 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, August 3 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 29 report. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained the shares of CHD in report on Monday, July 16 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 2. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of CHD in report on Tuesday, August 7 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $45.96 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were sold by FARRELL MATTHEW. $19.93 million worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were sold by Craigie James. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider LEBLANC ROBERT D sold $980,755. The insider CUGINE STEVEN P sold 15,000 shares worth $986,589. 15,762 shares were sold by Vergis Janet S., worth $1.05M. SHEARER ROBERT K also sold $966,650 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, August 20. The insider Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty sold 16,000 shares worth $1.07 million.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset has 518,730 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation owns 291,793 shares. 13,200 were accumulated by Finemark Commercial Bank. New York-based Bamco has invested 0.26% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2.35 million shares. Legacy Cap invested in 29,439 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2,934 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 750 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 385,699 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pictet Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 121,668 shares. Liberty Capital owns 2.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 66,727 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 361,044 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade Protection And Isolationism Investment In Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “7 Observations From Church & Dwight’s Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Alpine Woods Limited Co invested in 1.42% or 72,625 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 3,754 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com has 10,729 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 0.05% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). D E Shaw Company reported 388,258 shares. Advent International Ma reported 702,170 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 0.02% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 777 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% or 22,453 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability holds 0% or 7,418 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 283,758 shares. Telos Cap Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). 1.29M were accumulated by Swedbank. Yhb Advsrs stated it has 12,290 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ESRX vs. HQY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2018: ESRX,CI,NVO,IPCI – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.