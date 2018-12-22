Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 732,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 732,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.68M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Computer Programs & Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 285,010 shares traded or 92.38% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 10.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by 8.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 16,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.79M, up from 196,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Regency Centers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 2.45 million shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $7.75 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American HealthTech Announces Partnership with QliqSOFT – Business Wire” on October 09, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CPSI Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tennessee-Based Hospital Selects Evident for Comprehensive EHR Capabilities – Business Wire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) PT Lowered to $28 at Wells Fargo – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.76, from 2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CPSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes.

Since November 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.09 million activity.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Movie Studio Announces Completion of Corporate Actions, New Capital Structure and Qualification of Regulation 1-A+ in Preparation of Launch of Company’s 2019 Business Plan and Monetization of Assets – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Regency Centers (REG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Global risk rout tempered by Wall Street recovery – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The First Regulation A+ IPO To Deliver Rapid Online Investment; Learning From Arcimoto’s Success – Forbes: Intelligent Investing” published on September 21, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Three Charts Dispel the â€œPrice Improvementâ€ Myth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $446,092 activity. 2,300 Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) shares with value of $149,845 were sold by ROTH ALAN TODD. $158,375 worth of stock was sold by CHANDLER – III DAN M. on Thursday, August 9.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $23.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172,402 shares to 730,620 shares, valued at $1.46B in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes.