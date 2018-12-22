Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) by 117.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 92,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $887,000, up from 77,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Computer Task Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 23,522 shares traded. Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has declined 16.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTG News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2Q Rev $87M-$91M; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2018 Rev $343M-$357M; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – INITIATED INTEGRATION OF ACCRETIVE SOFT COMPANY ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.30 TO $0.42; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Inc Announces Preliminary Results of Its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task 1Q EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – CTG: If Approved, All Directors Elected on or After 2021 Annual Meeting Will Be Subject to Annual Elections; 20/03/2018 – CTG – IF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL, DIRECTORS ELECTED ON OR AFTER 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE SUBJECT TO ANNUAL ELECTIONS; 30/05/2018 – CTG Announces EIM Advantage™ Solution

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 297,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.53M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 305,963 shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has risen 17.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.51, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CTG shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 4.18% more from 7.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 260,000 shares. 2,200 are held by Earnest Prtn Llc. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 74,797 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 108,636 shares. The New York-based Prelude Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Fulton Financial Bank Na invested in 22,600 shares. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.16 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 150,758 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) or 17,877 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,365 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 66,241 shares. Sei Invests holds 12,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading LP holds 931 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $948.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 5,345 shares to 77,606 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 28,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK).

Among 4 analysts covering Computer Task (NASDAQ:CTG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Computer Task had 7 analyst reports since October 23, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, April 17. B. Riley & Co maintained Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CTG in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) rating on Wednesday, February 21. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $9.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, October 25. Barrington Research upgraded Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) on Friday, June 15 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 8 investors sold EPM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.44 million shares or 0.47% more from 22.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 11,533 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Spark Investment Mgmt Llc reported 39,300 shares stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 23,700 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company has 19,772 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard owns 0.04% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 59,000 shares. Denali Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 369 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% or 1,370 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 21,958 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 1,423 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 215,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) or 144,112 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company holds 21,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Evolution Petroleum had 5 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Thursday, October 15. As per Monday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by Northland Capital. Northland Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) on Thursday, October 20 to “Market Perform” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 119,306 shares valued at $1.29M were sold by JVL Advisors – L.L.C. on Friday, September 14.