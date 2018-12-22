Concourse Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) stake by 34.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Concourse Capital Management Llc sold 11,884 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Concourse Capital Management Llc holds 22,100 shares with $3.64 million value, down from 33,984 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) now has $339.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 142.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 4.68 million shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 7.96 million shares with $1.30 billion value, up from 3.28 million last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased Spotify Technology S A stake by 10,009 shares to 32,262 valued at $5.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Gulfmark Offshore Inc stake by 14,845 shares and now owns 100,617 shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Investors Come To Their Senses – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) negative economic conditions in China are weighing it down – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, August 24. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, December 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by UBS. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, August 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 24.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 23.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, October 1. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 18. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 20. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes” on December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alley Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,499 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc invested in 24,197 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has 14,995 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Fincl Engines Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 2.47M shares. Primecap Ca invested in 2.78M shares. Baldwin Management holds 0.54% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 0.45% or 1,820 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 14,190 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kames Public Limited Company holds 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 13,609 shares. Paloma Partners owns 0.98% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 330,627 shares.