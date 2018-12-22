Concourse Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 98.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc sold 389,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,814 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63,000, down from 394,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 21.91M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 23.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 11,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 50,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 17.66M shares traded or 100.50% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $30.19 million activity. 190,500 shares valued at $10.05M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Tuesday, July 24. $803,823 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by DODDS CHRISTOPHER V on Thursday, August 16. Kallsen Terri R sold $226,441 worth of stock. Shares for $128,390 were sold by Craig Jonathan M. on Monday, October 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 10,414 shares. New England Research stated it has 4,519 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.01% or 23,698 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 18,055 shares. 2.15 million were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 60,591 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 55.48 million shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cambridge Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Westwood Hldg Gp Inc has 0.06% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 230,275 shares. Research Mgmt Co holds 2% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 137,370 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Charles Schwab had 117 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Wednesday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Monday, August 14. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $49.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 30. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Citigroup. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Friday, December 18 to “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, September 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 25.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $174.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,507 shares to 43,274 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Hotels Corp by 8,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Concourse Capital Management Llc, which manages about $220.65M and $171.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 22,595 shares to 82,595 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 87,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc.

Among 29 analysts covering Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Encana Corporation had 138 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) earned “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, September 27. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 6 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 5 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECA in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Altacorp on Friday, October 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 24 by Macquarie Research. Jefferies upgraded the shares of ECA in report on Tuesday, December 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 12 by GMP Securities. Canaccord Genuity maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Tuesday, June 20. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $1400 target.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ECA’s profit will be $152.51M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.