Concourse Capital Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) stake by 166.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Concourse Capital Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA)’s stock declined 12.19%. The Concourse Capital Management Llc holds 8,000 shares with $2.26 million value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) now has $13.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 1.70 million shares traded or 81.27% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) had a decrease of 6.59% in short interest. ANIP’s SI was 847,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.59% from 907,300 shares previously. With 65,500 avg volume, 13 days are for Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s short sellers to cover ANIP’s short positions. The SI to Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 9.33%. The stock decreased 5.88% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 218,333 shares traded or 188.96% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has declined 18.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES () FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $21.15 million activity. $10.51 million worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were sold by Eck Dennis K. Halligan Catherine Ann also sold $36,313 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, September 17. $552,383 worth of stock was sold by Nagler Lorna on Thursday, September 6.

Among 9 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 14 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, December 7. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by William O’Neil \u0026 Co with “Buy” on Friday, November 9. UBS maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, December 7. UBS has “Buy” rating and $335 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $280 target in Friday, December 7 report. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T National Bank Corp accumulated 25,572 shares. 972 were reported by Hrt Ltd Liability Corp. First Comml Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 43,354 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Aviance Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,274 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 69,775 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 1.41% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 448,787 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.02% or 41,386 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,541 shares stake. New York-based Cibc Corp has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 7,037 are held by Mirae Asset Global Company. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt Co reported 3,338 shares. Two Creeks Capital Mngmt Lp owns 385,686 shares or 6.06% of their US portfolio. Green Square Cap Lc holds 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,005 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney reported 150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.27, from 2.44 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 7.31 million shares or 4.09% more from 7.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Loomis Sayles & L P owns 108 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Bank Of America De holds 38,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Globeflex Cap L P reported 9,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 32,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 10,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Corp reported 8,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diker Management Lc has invested 0.14% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 48,667 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 178,400 shares. Citadel Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). American Int stated it has 6,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 23,006 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.73 million. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 1210.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Among 2 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals had 3 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 12 with “Buy”.