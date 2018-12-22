Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 122.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, up from 8,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32 million shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,467 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $515,000, down from 28,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $548.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,106 shares to 121,059 shares, valued at $19.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 27,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,757 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. The insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $90,216. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $352,020 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Monday, July 16. On Thursday, September 13 the insider Green David Lawrence sold $1.18M. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Sacchi Guido Francesco sold $1.90 million. $7.38 million worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by Bready Cameron M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Annex Advisory Serv Lc has 0.07% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 35,510 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 147 shares. S&Co invested in 0.09% or 6,378 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 1,370 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 17,358 shares. Castleark Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 88,114 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 811 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 1,925 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 14,070 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 94,360 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.53% or 184,406 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

More important recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Global Payments Inc. Stock Gained 10.7% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, December 20. On Thursday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 8 by Suntrust Robinson. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Tuesday, January 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, October 6. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 16 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,178 shares. Blackrock reported 598.40 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Tru has 84,222 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Llp reported 20,000 shares stake. Barrett Asset Ltd stated it has 2,050 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fin Consultants has 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 82,689 shares. 65,713 were accumulated by Burney. 17,004 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Invesco Limited holds 0.69% or 74.92 million shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt owns 161,733 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 7,412 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 1.21% or 126,116 shares. 9,223 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Illinois-based Harris Assoc LP has invested 3.72% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Saturday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Jefferies. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by KBW to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 15 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $587.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 46,347 shares to 72,553 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).