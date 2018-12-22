Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report $0.55 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.84% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. CNOB’s profit would be $17.73 million giving it 8.06 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 199,675 shares traded or 46.95% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 31.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 40.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 42,615 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 17.54%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 62,709 shares with $3.85M value, down from 105,324 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $2.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 522,392 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 22.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bank Expands New York City Presence with Astoria Location – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) CEO Frank Sorrentino on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp to merge with Greater Hudson Bank in all-stock deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results; Total Assets Surpass $5 Billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $571.61 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.81 million shares or 0.16% less from 20.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palouse Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 13,761 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 21,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial reported 44,005 shares stake. Sei Communications accumulated 1,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 12,973 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 59,634 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 11,579 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 3,595 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Citigroup reported 8,340 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 70,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More news for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Exxon nixes West Coast Canada LNG export project – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 21.36% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WCC’s profit will be $58.35 million for 9.07 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,048 activity. The insider Wolf Christine Ann bought 1,690 shares worth $100,048.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold WCC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 43.10 million shares or 4.74% less from 45.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 103,168 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc owns 696,223 shares. Dean Cap Management holds 1.08% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 24,989 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability reported 6,653 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 136,638 shares. 23,020 are owned by Ameriprise Fin. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 130,507 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 0% or 12,225 shares in its portfolio. Blue Harbour Grp Limited Partnership invested 9.99% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fmr Llc owns 374,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 1,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 5,005 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 47,313 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 21 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 13,900 shares or 0% of the stock.