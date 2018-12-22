Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Adr (SHG) stake by 72.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 92,980 shares as Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Adr (SHG)’s stock declined 6.07%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 35,126 shares with $1.41M value, down from 128,106 last quarter. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Adr now has $16.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 153,700 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 20.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW8.971T Vs KRW13.801T; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Alj Regional Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALJJ) had a decrease of 84.81% in short interest. ALJJ’s SI was 2,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 84.81% from 15,800 shares previously. With 18,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Alj Regional Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s short sellers to cover ALJJ’s short positions. The SI to Alj Regional Holdings Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 18,139 shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) has declined 55.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ALJJ News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – ALJ Regional Holdings Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 And Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – ALJ Regional Holdings Had Seen FY Consolidated Adj Ebitda $36M-$39M; 14/05/2018 – ALJ Regional Holdings 2Q Rev $95.1M; 14/05/2018 – ALJ: Revising Guidance for Fiscal Yr Due to Underperformance of Faneuil’s CMO Business, Carpets; 14/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC ALJJ.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $80.2 MLN TO $88.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $31.0 MLN – $34.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 DJ ALJ Regional Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALJJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Mcbc Holdings Inc stake by 23,725 shares to 50,775 valued at $1.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 50,150 shares and now owns 101,325 shares. Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) was raised too.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.14 million. It operates through three divisions: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. It currently has negative earnings. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services.

