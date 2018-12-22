Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (ETR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 43,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 123,389 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.01M, down from 166,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Entergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.75 million shares traded or 143.83% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 11.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.91 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 3.63M shares traded or 249.65% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $17.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54,290 shares to 75,115 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Grocers By Vit (NYSE:NGVC) by 53,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,935 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Company, a North Dakota-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 8,189 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 4,935 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.60M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Elm Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). The California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Shell Asset Management Co holds 44,205 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 700 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 53,819 shares. American Asset Management owns 3,116 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $19.40 million activity. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 217 shares worth $18,571. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Rainer Sallie T sold $548,504. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Brown Marcus V sold $308,304. 10,300 shares were sold by May Phillip R Jr, worth $911,700. Shares for $233,668 were sold by FISACKERLY HALEY. Shares for $442,000 were sold by VINCI DONALD W on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 17 analysts covering Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Entergy Corporation had 80 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 24 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, April 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, October 27 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 16 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 29. JP Morgan maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, April 26. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $82 target. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ETR’s profit will be $103.39M for 39.44 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.77 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.41% negative EPS growth.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 27,500 shares to 228,000 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 41,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate LP has 8,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. At Bancshares owns 8,462 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 30,574 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Ironwood Fin Ltd Company holds 250 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd owns 23,594 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc has 14,995 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 191,924 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 18,319 shares stake. Trexquant Lp holds 0.15% or 29,599 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 97,795 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 249,935 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 1.42M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Among 13 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 38 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by BB&T Capital. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, December 6 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, December 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 3.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $160.24M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.