Connors Investor Services Inc decreased First American Financial (FAF) stake by 91.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 119,305 shares as First American Financial (FAF)’s stock declined 20.52%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 10,874 shares with $561,000 value, down from 130,179 last quarter. First American Financial now has $4.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 2.09M shares traded or 140.64% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has declined 19.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 18.95% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FAF’s profit will be $126.32 million for 9.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.08 million activity. Wajner Matthew F. had sold 4,982 shares worth $285,439 on Tuesday, August 21. Another trade for 13,871 shares valued at $794,059 was made by DEGIORGIO KENNETH D on Tuesday, August 21.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Historical Data Shows House Prices Resilient to Rising Rates, According to First American Real House Price Index – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Strong Economy, Millennial Demand Help Housing Market amid Rising Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “First American Launches Blockchain System – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Defect Risk Declines Nationally, According to First American’s Loan Application Defect Index – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Adoption Accelerating among Real Estate Professionals, According to First American Real Estate Sentiment Index – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First American Financial had 2 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. PiperJaffray maintained First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating.

