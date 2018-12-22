Fort Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 823.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 20,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,524 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $861,000, up from 2,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 6.85 million shares traded or 42.68% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,115 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95B, down from 39,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 15.04 million shares traded or 117.85% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $13.05 million activity. $1.56 million worth of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) shares were sold by MANOOGIAN RICHARD A.

Among 25 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $447.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 54,547 shares to 27,666 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 127,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,703 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $569.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 800 shares to 93,184 shares, valued at $6.59B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52B for 11.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.