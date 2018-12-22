Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 24.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 5,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,108 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, up from 22,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 15.04M shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 10,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.22 million, up from 36,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $263.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37,207 shares to 154,229 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,370 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 31 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 9 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept holds 6,778 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bridges Management owns 14,435 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Llc holds 0.22% or 120,945 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 3,079 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Corporation accumulated 210,600 shares or 0.94% of the stock. International Limited Ca invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Personal Cap Advsrs has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,646 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Llc reported 0.1% stake. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3,633 shares. Schulhoff & Inc has invested 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 16,007 are held by Duncker Streett And Incorporated. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 2,728 shares. First Finance Savings Bank owns 9,881 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,685 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $20.77 million activity. KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold $3.62 million worth of stock. Schwarz Glenda Mae also sold $1.34M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, September 10. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 17,162 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 40,317 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 205,174 shares. Gm Advisory has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Federated Pa owns 2.45 million shares. Swedbank stated it has 5.90M shares. 32,544 were reported by Patten Grp Incorporated Inc. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.36 million shares. Tributary Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 11,300 shares. 54,003 were accumulated by Cardinal Mngmt. Goodwin Daniel L holds 4.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,550 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 127,891 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Palo Cap, a California-based fund reported 39,730 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack Tru Com accumulated 19,927 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 5 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 17. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Monday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Buckingham Research.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 30,725 shares valued at $3.50M were sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $589.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,698 shares to 122,143 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 893,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 895,982 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).