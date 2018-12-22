Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.27M, down from 260,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77M shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,460 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.86M, up from 33,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brand Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16M shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. The rating was initiated by Stephens on Friday, January 15 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. SunTrust initiated the shares of FLIR in report on Thursday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. Imperial Capital maintained FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Thursday, March 22 with “In-Line” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, February 15. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Stephens maintained FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $724.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 31,700 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 89,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. FRANK JEFFREY also sold $2.67 million worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Friday, September 7. Shares for $60,010 were sold by DUCHENE TODD M on Wednesday, August 15.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.01M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Assocs owns 61,396 shares. Hanseatic owns 11,224 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Communications accumulated 25,656 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Raymond James Na holds 6,883 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Com Of Vermont owns 875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc has 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 125,668 shares. Bessemer holds 1,230 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 54,759 shares.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. The insider Kane Thomas Michael sold $989,106. $33.28 million worth of stock was sold by SANDS RICHARD on Friday, October 19.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (NYSE:GRA) by 21,350 shares to 525,810 shares, valued at $37.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr F (XLF) by 72,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,040 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Investors owns 70,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16 are owned by Field And Main State Bank. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Profund Ltd Company accumulated 3,861 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First National Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 130,384 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 1,350 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 950 shares. Monarch Cap Management Inc accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,950 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 0.44% or 25,793 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 35,066 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 47,490 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pennsylvania Comm has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,528 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STZ in report on Friday, October 6 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Friday, March 23 report. Cowen & Co maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Negative” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Susquehanna. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 10 report. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 9 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets.