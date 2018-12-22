Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 61.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 7,427 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock declined 21.58%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 4,705 shares with $255,000 value, down from 12,132 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 2.27 million shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 45.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 15.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 610,726 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 4.55M shares with $129.62 million value, up from 3.94 million last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $20.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.76% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 38.71M shares traded or 58.55% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 59.11% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency

Among 5 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Owens-Corning had 7 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 25 to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral”.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 118,771 shares to 132,246 valued at $15.70M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 44,771 shares and now owns 309,332 shares. Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) was raised too.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Palo Alto, Blackstone And More – Yahoo Finance” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens Corning 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens Corning 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Owens Corning Fell as Much as 14% Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tupperware Brands, Lithia Motors, and Owens Corning Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $88,524 activity. $88,524 worth of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was sold by MORRIS W HOWARD.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. OC’s profit will be $135.55 million for 8.68 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold OC shares while 126 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 100.48 million shares or 5.60% less from 106.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions accumulated 104 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 376,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Par Management holds 2.26 million shares. Walleye Trading holds 9,390 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 320,668 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Natixis has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 17,082 are owned by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Qs Lc owns 17,549 shares. Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 73,059 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,425 shares. 574,752 are held by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. First Trust Advsr LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 619,953 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.14% or 331,958 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) stake by 3.04 million shares to 5.23M valued at $104.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) stake by 197,162 shares and now owns 12.43 million shares. Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Twitter had 16 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 23 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 18. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TWTR in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Aegis Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) earned “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 30.