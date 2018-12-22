Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 1225.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 106,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 115,556 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55M, up from 8,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 6.17M shares traded or 98.56% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.43 million, up from 54,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Columbus Adds Craft Beer to its Craft Meats – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel Foods Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Hormel Foods Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Delivers Another Strong Quarter; New All-Time Highs Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 217.37 million shares or 0.42% less from 218.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Department Mb Bancshares N A accumulated 171,963 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 242 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 81,166 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% or 266,974 shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 13,375 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.37% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moody National Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 3,598 shares. Veritable LP holds 7,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 520 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 32.17M shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Co holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 3.06 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 22,497 shares. Nomura has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 35,828 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Hormel Foods Corporation had 63 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Thursday, September 17 to “Equal Weight” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, February 18 by CLSA. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, August 25. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) earned “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Wednesday, September 9. As per Friday, December 1, the company rating was reinitiated by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 25. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Friday, October 27 with “Hold” rating.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $278.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,286 shares to 106,446 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $15.33 million activity. Another trade for 48,596 shares valued at $2.21 million was made by DAY THOMAS R on Tuesday, December 4. On Tuesday, September 11 Forbes Glenn S sold $548,562 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 13,200 shares. Another trade for 6,630 shares valued at $278,912 was made by CREWS TERRELL K on Friday, September 14. NESTEGARD SUSAN K had sold 4,517 shares worth $205,635 on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $140,707 were sold by LYKKEN STEVEN J. Another trade for 48,000 shares valued at $2.16M was sold by SPLINTER JAMES M.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Another trade for 168,295 shares valued at $18.53 million was made by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22. On Wednesday, October 31 Spanos Mike sold $2.26 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 20,074 shares. Yawman David sold $1.29 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, October 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hallmark Management owns 16,173 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Ltd has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,447 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Conning Incorporated holds 1.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 425,427 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability holds 5.02 million shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 0.61% or 25,467 shares. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept holds 2.69% or 55,308 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson owns 440 shares. United Fire Gp Inc holds 0.94% or 23,000 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Com accumulated 1.24M shares. 2.73M are held by Vontobel Asset Mngmt. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 33,084 shares. Philadelphia Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,635 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability reported 56,874 shares. 2,037 were accumulated by Truepoint.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 17. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, September 18. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy”.