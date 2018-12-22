Cookson Peirce & Co Has Boosted Fortinet (FTNT) Stake By $3.16 Million; Homestreet Has 0.78 Sentiment

Homestreet Inc (HMST) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.44, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 42 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 54 decreased and sold positions in Homestreet Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 19.94 million shares, down from 20.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Homestreet Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 32 New Position: 10.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 13.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 34,310 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 14.97%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 285,795 shares with $26.37M value, up from 251,485 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $11.22B valuation. The stock decreased 5.77% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 4.14 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HMST’s profit will be $11.88 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $593,402 activity.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $571.15 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 3.55% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. for 685,288 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 780,962 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has 0.93% invested in the company for 1.76 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 279,140 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Fortinet had 16 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. UBS downgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, September 18 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 20 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets.