Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,259 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.71 million, down from 137,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 3.93M shares traded or 69.41% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 10.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Logmein (LOGM) by 20.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01M, up from 46,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Logmein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10 million shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Among 14 analysts covering Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Copart had 34 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Jefferies on Monday, January 18 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on Friday, May 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 11 by Barrington. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, August 26. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 22 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 9. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Monday, February 12 to “Overweight”. The stock of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 27 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $121.68M for 22.07 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,667 shares to 101,508 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Earnings Preview: Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Benzinga” on September 18, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CPRT shares while 158 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 172.64 million shares or 1.07% less from 174.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nadler Group Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Research Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 7,699 were accumulated by Alps Advisors Incorporated. Madison Holdg Inc owns 0.69% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 781,681 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cibc Ww accumulated 64,004 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 0.02% or 18,759 shares. Quantres Asset Management has 1.65% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 53,600 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 54,699 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pnc Serv Grp Inc holds 0% or 16,959 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Renaissance Techs Ltd Co reported 42,900 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 695,667 shares.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $334.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,375 shares to 74,431 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, July 27 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, August 28. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by Cowen & Co. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Strong-Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, September 3. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 3. Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 9.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NASDAQ:CTXS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Citrix Systems, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 12, 2018.