Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 12.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,385 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26M, down from 16,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 842,232 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 10.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 14,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,302 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77 million, up from 130,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84 million shares traded or 111.78% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Among 22 analysts covering Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Acuity Brands Inc. had 73 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $219.0 target in Wednesday, October 4 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 6 by Canaccord Genuity. Roth Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $15000 target in Tuesday, June 27 report. JMP Securities upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Tuesday, October 3 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Oppenheimer. Roth Capital maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Monday, April 2. Roth Capital has “Sell” rating and $10500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 5.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JMP On Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI): ‘Reasonable Valuation Based On Reasonable Expectations’ – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&P indexes swap firms due to shifting market caps; FSB to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) Risk-Reward Profile Has Turned Unfavorable – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Possible Rebound For Acuity Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 13.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.81 per share. AYI’s profit will be $81.37M for 12.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.02% or 25,500 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 228,208 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 51,106 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% or 3.51M shares. Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Korea Invest Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,206 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.08% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 408,751 shares. Value Advisers Lc invested in 1.53 million shares or 6.58% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 6,213 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,708 shares. Bp Plc invested in 5,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 2. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 1 by Wedbush. Compass Point downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 23 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 21 with “Neutral”. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 25. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SunTrust adds ATMs to Atlanta airport as official bank – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valley Bank announces new Central Florida market president and another branch – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “SAIC appoints new board chair – Washington Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta bank hires former Chase exec to lead new Houston commercial banking office – Houston Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Foundation Provides $750,000 Grant for New Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korn Ferry International Inc (NYSE:KFY) by 18,810 shares to 436,901 shares, valued at $21.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 20,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,809 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Personal Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 5,172 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,252 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt invested in 17,900 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,022 shares. Hallmark holds 0.19% or 23,605 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 23,870 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 241 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 19,971 shares. Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 11,194 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 820,462 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital has 0.18% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 12,678 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.13% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 6,038 were reported by Enterprise Fincl Services. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 841,016 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 186,241 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.