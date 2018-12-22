Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) (BNCL) by 27.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 46,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 168,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 781,081 shares traded or 118.74% up from the average. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) has declined 9.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BNCL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Beneficial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNCL); 20/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 16/03/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 23/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.20%, EST. 3.07%; 06/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 13 Days; 15/03/2018 Beneficial Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC BNCL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06/SHR

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 36.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,858 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $732,000, down from 24,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

Among 2 analysts covering Beneficial Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $290.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13,315 shares to 334,114 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 19,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Gramercy Property Trust (Gpt).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 15,100 shares valued at $761,040 was sold by MANN JENNIFER K. The insider CRESPO FRANCISCO sold $2.63 million. The insider DINKINS JAMES L sold 9,200 shares worth $450,340. MARK LARRY M had sold 75,538 shares worth $3.74M on Friday, November 9. Shares for $2.60M were sold by MURPHY JOHN on Wednesday, July 25. SMITH BRIAN JOHN also sold $2.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $269.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 4,096 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Etf by 2,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).